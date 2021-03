ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. (AP) — The latest of many searches in the nearly 25-year mystery of the disappearance of California college student Kristin Smart ended Tuesday with no comment from authorities on whether it yielded any results.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office tweeted that service of a search warrant was concluded at the Arroyo Grande home of the father of former student Paul Flores, who has long been under investigation in the case but has never been arrested or charged.