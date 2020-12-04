Authorities probe shooting by Arkansas university officer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A Little Rock man was shot and injured early Thursday after authorities allege he tried to drive away in a stolen truck, briefly dragging an officer who had tried to stop him.

Police with the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences accused Tyrone Washington, 39, of trying to steal a truck that had been parked near the university hospital emergency department at about 2:45 a.m.

A university police officer asked Washington to turn off the truck’s engine, according to Arkansas State Police. When the officer reached inside the vehicle to turn off the engine, Washington accelerated the vehicle.

The officer was dragged a short distance before he was able to free himself from the truck, according to authorities.

As the officer fell from the truck, another officer fired at the vehicle, wounding Washington.

The officer who was briefly dragged by the truck was treated for minor cuts at the hospital.

Arkansas State Police are investigating the shooting and will turn over their findings to prosecutors.