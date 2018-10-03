Authorities recover body from Alaska helicopter crash

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a man who was onboard a helicopter that crashed last week in southeast Alaska.

Alaska State Troopers say the body of 53-year-old David William King of Sutton was found Monday on a beach about three-quarters of a mile from the crash site. The body was sent to the state medical examiner's office for an autopsy.

King was one of four people onboard the helicopter, which crashed near Lituya Bay. A 14-year-old boy, identified by Alaska State Troopers as Aiden Pepperd, was rescued.

Troopers say two others, 42-year-old Joshua Pepperd and 11-year-old Andrew Pepperd, both of Anchorage, also were onboard.

Officials have said the helicopter was reported to be new from the factory. The helicopter trip began in Texas and was to end in Wasilla.