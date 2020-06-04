Authorities release names of victims in Amherst crash

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Authorities have released the names of two men who died in a head-on crash in Amherst earlier this week.

The driver, Euclides Almeida, 42, and his passenger, Ailton Correia, 28, both of Amherst, died when the car they were in collided head-on with a minivan at about 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to a statement Wednesday from the Northwestern district attorney's office.

According to the preliminary investigation, the southbound car crossed the double solid yellow lines in a no passing zone, and crashed head on with the northbound minivan.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the minivan remained at the scene and was cooperative with police before being taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.