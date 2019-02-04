Authorities say it appears 2 brothers froze to death

PETERSBURG, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say it appears two Kentucky brothers froze to death after their vehicle broke down in subfreezing weather.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office says in a statement that the bodies of the men were found Saturday by a family member outside their home. The statement says a broken-down truck was found in the driveway more than a half-mile from the home. The bodies of 72-year-old Obie Fugate and 67-year-old Roy Fugate were found between the truck and the home.

Authorities say Jan. 29 is the last day family members had contact with the brothers. The National Weather Service says high temperatures in Boone County were below freezing from Jan. 29-31.

The sheriff says a preliminary autopsy report lists the cause of death for both men as hypothermia.