https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Authorities-say-woman-died-in-accident-while-13744635.php
Authorities say woman died in accident while clearing trees
OSAGE, Iowa (AP) — A northern Iowa sheriff says a woman was fatally injured when a tree fell on her.
The accident occurred around 3:10 p.m. Thursday in Osage. Mitchell County Sheriff Gregory Beaver says 52-year-old Jacqueline Kapustynski was clearing an area of trees when one that had gotten lodged against another fell, striking her.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
View Comments