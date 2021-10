ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in Chaves County say an inmate has escaped custody.

Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington posted on the agency's social media that 37-year-old Daniel Cobos escaped late Sunday night from Chaves County Detention Center.

He says Cobos is considered dangerous.

He did not say how the suspect was able to leave or why he was in custody.

In May 2019, Cobos was listed as a wanted fugitive by the New Mexico Corrections Department for armed robbery with a deadly weapon.

He was described then as 5-foot-9 and 141 pounds. He also has tattoos all over his scalp and neck.