Authorities searching for missing boaters find 2 bodies

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — Authorities who searched a Michigan river for two men who were reported missing in the waterway have found two bodies.

The St. Clair County sheriff's office says a man in a pontoon boat jumped into the Black River in Port Huron on Wednesday afternoon after seeing another man in the water. Both disappeared beneath the surface and other boaters notified authorities.

The Coast Guard says the man who was initially in the water apparently fell from a dinghy and the other man jumped in to help.

Sheriff's Marine Division Lt. Paul Reid tells the Times Herald of Port Huron that the bodies were found Wednesday night following hours of searching.

Names of those involved weren't immediately released. Port Huron is about 55 miles (88 kilometers) northeast of Detroit.