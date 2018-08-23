Autistic Michigan boy likely will be able to keep ducks

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 12-year-old western Michigan boy with autism likely will be able to keep his ducks, which are used as emotional support animals.

Georgetown Township officials had issued a nuisance order to Mark and Jennifer Dyke after receiving multiple complaints from neighbors over their son's ducks straying from their property. The complaints cited concerns of the ducks' unpleasant smell and their impact on area property values.

The Dykes requested an ordinance variance to allow their son, Dylan, to keep the ducks. Dozens of people turned out Wednesday night for a meeting of the township's zoning appeals board. Members seemed to come to a consensus to find a way to let the ducks remain and plan to discuss more details later.

Jennifer Dyke called it "a win for us."