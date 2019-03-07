Auto shop owner charged with violating probation

FAIRFIELD — Nicholas Gramigna, 69, was charged with violating probation after officers discovered there was an active warrant for his arrest.

On March 4, Fairfield police found that Gramigna — a Fairfield resident and owner of Nick’s Automotive Technology — had an active warrant out for his arrest. A call to the shop that same day was answered by Gramigna, who was then told about the situation. He was taken to police headquarters shortly thereafter.

Gramigna was charged with violation of probation. He was released on $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 20.

