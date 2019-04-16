Average start date for fieldwork moved back in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The expected average start date for spring fieldwork in North Dakota has been moved back a day after a recent snowstorm.

The Agriculture Department in its weekly crop report says April 28 is now expected to be the date that farmers on average get into the field.

Soil moisture supplies remain in decent shape, with topsoil moisture statewide rated 93% adequate to surplus and subsoil moisture 83% in those categories.

The winter wheat crop and cattle and calf conditions both are rated 90 percent fair to good.

Hay and stock water supplies both are rated mostly adequate.