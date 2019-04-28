Baby girl in Henderson dies after being bitten by Rottweiler
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Police in Henderson say a baby girl has died after being bitten by a dog.
Police officers, animal control officials and the Henderson Fire Department were called to a home about 8 a.m. Saturday.
When officers arrived, authorities say they found a 15-month-old girl suffering from a dog bite from a Rottweiler.
The girl was taken to Henderson Hospital, where she died.
The 4-year-old dog was owned by a friend of the child's family and was euthanized at the owner's request.
Police say it's unclear what led to the child being bitten,
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that the Clark County coroner's office will identify the child, as well as her cause and manner of death.
___
Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com