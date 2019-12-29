Baby injured in Milwaukee crash dies; death toll rises to 4

A baby boy injured in a Milwaukee car crash has died, bringing the death toll from the weekend crash to four, authorities said Sunday

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the death of 5-month-old Larry Williams IV.

The baby's parents and 2-year-old sister also were killed in the crash. They are identified as 29-year-old Larry Williams, 22-year-old Ayana Hill and their daughter, Yana Williams, all of Milwaukee. Autopsies for the three are scheduled Monday.

A 1-year-old girl remains hospitalized, the Milwaukee Journal Sentine l reported. Police said Saturday she was in stable condition.

Police said the car crashed into a tree on Milwaukee's north side on Friday night. A witness says the car was speeding when it crashed.