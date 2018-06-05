Back at work, NY Senate votes to curb impaired driving

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Work has resumed in the New York Senate.

The chamber passed dozens of bills Monday including one intended to crack down on motorists who drive under the influence of synthetic marijuana or other illicit, lab-created drugs. That bill, which now moves to the Assembly, makes it illegal to operate a vehicle while impaired by any designer or synthetic drug.

Work in the Senate ground to a halt last week when Democrats and Republicans refused to work together to pass bills. Republicans control the Senate but currently do not have a working majority, giving both parties the power to block anything the other party wants to do.

Lawmakers plan to adjourn for the year June 20.