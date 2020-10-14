Backlog of jury trials could take months or more to resolve

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s Chief Public Defender says the state’s current backlog of jury trial cases will take months or more to resolve.

The Delaware State News reported Tuesday that trials are scheduled to resume this month following a nearly seven-month hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Public Defender Brendan O’Neill said the challenge will be how to balance the interests of justice for defendants and everyone’s safety in a courtroom.

“As we resume jury trials, it is important to remember that every single one of our clients is innocent until proven guilty and has the right to a fair, speedy and public trial by jury," O’Neill said.

The first trial calendars are set for next week in Kent and New Castle counties and Nov. 9 in Sussex. Trials were halted in March 16.

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said her department is up to the task of meeting the upcoming workload.

“The pandemic has created new challenges for our office — as it has across our country — but we have been hard at work and are ready to resume jury trials,” she said.