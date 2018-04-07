Bad weather halts search for missing plane in Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The search for a small airplane that went missing on its way from northern Colorado to Utah has been suspended because of bad weather.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports the Cessna 210 with only the pilot on board did not arrive in Richfield, Utah as scheduled on Monday morning after departing from Erie Municipal Airport.

The Colorado wing of the Civil Air Patrol has been looking in the South Park area of Colorado, where the plane last registered on radar. But the search has been hampered by heavy snow and high winds and was suspended Friday.

The pilot's name has not been released.

