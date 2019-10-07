Bald eagle found shot on trail euthanized

DERRY, Pa. (AP) — State wildlife authorities say a bald eagle found shot last week on a western Pennsylvania trail has been euthanized.

The Tribune-Review reports that the older male eagle was found Friday on the West Penn Trail in Westmoreland County's Derry Township.

Game Warden Bill Brehun said Monday the eagle had apparently been shot by a small-caliber rifle that day or the day before. Brehun said the bird had to be euthanized due to skull injuries.

West Penn Trail Council member Cliff Wissinger discovered the bird and called the Game Commission. Another council member, Bill Rodgers, went to the trail to photograph the bird and help out. He and his wife, Dorothy Pierini-Rodgers, are offering a reward of at least $500 for information leading to prosecution of the person responsible.

