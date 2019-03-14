Bald eagle rescued from railroad tracks, trains delayed

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Some commuters in the nation's capital faced delays after an injured bald eagle was found on railroad tracks.

The bird was spotted during the start of Wednesday evening's rush on Washington D.C. Metro tracks in Landover, Maryland. It was close to the electrified third rail.

Metro single-tracked some trains and rerouted others while a rescue crew, including animal control personnel, recovered the eagle.

The bird was taken to a rehabilitation center. There is no word on the extent of its injury or condition.

Metro restored rail service nearly two hours later.