Bald eagles return to Lake Coeur d'Alene for salmon spawn

LAKE COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) — Scores of eagles are back at Lake Coeur d'Alene.

The Spokesman-Review reports migrating bald eagles stop every year at the lake from November to February to catch spawning kokanee salmon.

The Bureau of Land Management has conducted a weekly eagle count over that period since 1974. Their Dec. 21 count tallied 229 eagles; the week before, 367 eagles were counted. That's about the same count from the same time last year, when 326 eagles were counted on Dec. 20 and 248 were counted on Dec. 15.

The eagles' numbers usually peak toward the end of December.

Updated eagle counts may not be available on Friday, however, due to the recent federal government shutdown, which has reduced operations at several agencies including the Bureau of Land Management.