Baldwin, Vukmir at odds over health care, Ellison

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and her Republican challenger Leah Vukmir are battling over health care and Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The Wisconsin Democratic Party released a report Monday on Vukmir's voting record in the state Senate that it says shows she sides more insurance and business advocacy groups over average people on health care coverage.

Vukmir campaign manager Jess Ward says Baldwin's policies are "unrealistic fantasies" and she is "deliberately distorting the facts" about Vukmir.

Meanwhile, Vukmir's campaign criticized Baldwin for not speaking out against Minnesota congressman Keith Ellison, who has been accused of physically abusing his ex-girlfriend. Vukmir's campaign says that while Baldwin and her "liberal pals in Washington smear" Kavanaugh, she's supporting Ellison.

Baldwin hasn't endorsed in his race. Ellison denies the allegations of abuse.

Baldwin spokesman Bill Neidhardt says "Vukmir is trying to distract from her record of repeatedly siding with insurance companies over Wisconsinites, and it's not working."