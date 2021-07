BALTIMORE (AP) — An outreach worker for a Baltimore anti-violence program was fatally shot Thursday, officials said. It is the second fatal shooting of a program employee this year.

Safe Streets Cherry Hill worker Kenyell Wilson, 44, drove himself to a hospital after he was shot and died a short time later, police said. Investigators have not determined where the shooting happened. His death comes less than a week after the Cherry Hill program celebrated a year without a homicide in its area.