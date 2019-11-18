Baltimore museum to only acquire works by women in 2020

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Museum of Art will only add artwork created by women to its permanent collection in 2020.

Museum director Christopher Bedford announced the policy Thursday, saying something radical must be done to rectify centuries of imbalance. The museum acquired its first work by a female artist in 1916, just two years after it was founded and several years before women gained the right to vote. Today, only 4% of the 95,000 pieces in its permanent collection were created by women.

News outlets report each of the museum’s exhibits will be strongly tied to women. Nineteen will showcase art solely by women, including at least one of whom is transgender. Bedford says the museum is working to “correct our own canon” and address historical blind spots.