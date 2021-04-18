Bangladesh arrests Islamist leader after violent protests

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Police in Bangladesh on Sunday arrested an influential leader of an Islamist group that led violent protests against last month's visit by India's prime minister to the Muslim-majority nation, officials said.
Mamunul Haque of the group Hefazat-e-Islam faces charges of instigating violence, but police did not provide details on specific cases or whether the charges stem from Narendra Modi's visit. Harunur Rashid, a senior Dhaka Metropolitan Police official, said in a short briefing that Haque was arrested from a madrassa, or Islamic school, in the capital of Dhaka’s Mohammadpur area.