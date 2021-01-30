Bangladesh sends more Rohingya to island despite concerns Jan. 30, 2021 Updated: Jan. 30, 2021 8:29 a.m.
1 of10 Rohingya refugees travel on a naval vessel to be relocated to to the island of Bhasan Char, in Chattogram, Bangladesh, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Authorities in Bangladesh sent a group of Rohingya refugees to a newly developed island in the Bay of Bengal on Saturday despite calls by human rights groups for a halt to the process. The government insists the relocation plan is meant to offer better living conditions while attempts to repatriate more than 1 million refugees to Myanmar would continue. Azim Aunon/AP Show More Show Less
2 of10 Rohingya refugees walk to board a naval vessel to be relocated to to the island of Bhasan Char, in Chattogram, Bangladesh, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Authorities in Bangladesh sent a group of Rohingya refugees to a newly developed island in the Bay of Bengal on Saturday despite calls by human rights groups for a halt to the process. The government insists the relocation plan is meant to offer better living conditions while attempts to repatriate more than 1 million refugees to Myanmar would continue. Azim Aunon/AP Show More Show Less
3 of10 A Rohingya woman looks at a child's leg as they walk to board a naval vessel to be relocated to to the island of Bhasan Char, in Chattogram, Bangladesh, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Authorities in Bangladesh sent a group of Rohingya refugees to a newly developed island in the Bay of Bengal on Saturday despite calls by human rights groups for a halt to the process. The government insists the relocation plan is meant to offer better living conditions while attempts to repatriate more than 1 million refugees to Myanmar would continue. Azim Aunon/AP Show More Show Less
4 of10 A Rohingya refugee carries a child and walks to board a naval vessel to be relocated to to the island of Bhasan Char, in Chattogram, Bangladesh, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Authorities in Bangladesh sent a group of Rohingya refugees to a newly developed island in the Bay of Bengal on Saturday despite calls by human rights groups for a halt to the process. The government insists the relocation plan is meant to offer better living conditions while attempts to repatriate more than 1 million refugees to Myanmar would continue. Azim Aunon/AP Show More Show Less
5 of10 A Rohingya refugee carries and elderly woman and walks to board a naval vessel to be relocated to to the island of Bhasan Char, in Chattogram, Bangladesh, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Authorities in Bangladesh sent a group of Rohingya refugees to a newly developed island in the Bay of Bengal on Saturday despite calls by human rights groups for a halt to the process. The government insists the relocation plan is meant to offer better living conditions while attempts to repatriate more than 1 million refugees to Myanmar would continue. Azim Aunon/AP Show More Show Less
6 of10 Rohingya refugees walk with their belongings to board a naval vessel to be relocated to to the island of Bhasan Char, in Chattogram, Bangladesh, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Authorities in Bangladesh sent a group of Rohingya refugees to a newly developed island in the Bay of Bengal on Saturday despite calls by human rights groups for a halt to the process. The government insists the relocation plan is meant to offer better living conditions while attempts to repatriate more than 1 million refugees to Myanmar would continue. Azim Aunon/AP Show More Show Less
7 of10 A Rohingya refugee carries a solar panel and walks to board a naval vessel to be relocated to to the island of Bhasan Char, in Chattogram, Bangladesh, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Authorities in Bangladesh sent a group of Rohingya refugees to a newly developed island in the Bay of Bengal on Saturday despite calls by human rights groups for a halt to the process. The government insists the relocation plan is meant to offer better living conditions while attempts to repatriate more than 1 million refugees to Myanmar would continue. Azim Aunon/AP Show More Show Less
8 of10 A Rohingya refugee carries a child and walks past soldiers to board a naval vessel to be relocated to the island of Bhasan Char, in Chattogram, Bangladesh, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Authorities in Bangladesh sent a group of Rohingya refugees to a newly developed island in the Bay of Bengal on Saturday despite calls by human rights groups for a halt to the process. The government insists the relocation plan is meant to offer better living conditions while attempts to repatriate more than 1 million refugees to Myanmar would continue. Azim Aunon/AP Show More Show Less
9 of10 Rohingya refugees walk with their belongings to board a naval vessel to be relocated to to the island of Bhasan Char, in Chattogram, Bangladesh, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Authorities in Bangladesh sent a group of Rohingya refugees to a newly developed island in the Bay of Bengal on Saturday despite calls by human rights groups for a halt to the process. The government insists the relocation plan is meant to offer better living conditions while attempts to repatriate more than 1 million refugees to Myanmar would continue. Azim Aunon/AP Show More Show Less
10 of10 Rohingya refugees walk with their belongings to board a naval vessel to be relocated to to the island of Bhasan Char, in Chattogram, Bangladesh, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Authorities in Bangladesh sent a group of Rohingya refugees to a newly developed island in the Bay of Bengal on Saturday despite calls by human rights groups for a halt to the process. The government insists the relocation plan is meant to offer better living conditions while attempts to repatriate more than 1 million refugees to Myanmar would continue. Azim Aunon/AP Show More Show Less
DHAKA,Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh's government sent a fourth group of Rohingya Muslim refugees to an island in the Bay of Bengal on Saturday, ignoring calls from human rights groups for a halt to the move.
The 1,466 Rohingya who had been living in the sprawling refugee camps of Cox’s Bazar were sent Saturday to Bhasan Char, an island specifically developed to accommodate 100,000 of the 1 million Rohingya who have fled from neighboring Myanmar. That follows 1,776 refugees who made the trip on Friday.