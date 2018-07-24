Bar settles lawsuit over woman's death in 2014 shootout

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Three siblings have settled a lawsuit with a St. Louis tavern where their mother was killed in a shootout.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports August, Jody and Charles Lombardo reached a $450,000 settlement with Pooh's Corner in the death of 63-year-old Diana Lawrence. The lawsuit claimed the bar's owners failed to provide a guard or adequate security and didn't prevent armed patrons from drinking.

Police say Derreaun Davis, Corey Wade and at least one other man burst into the tavern in December 2014 and ordered everyone to the floor. A shootout began when one robber fired a shot into the ceiling.

Lawrence died the next day from a gunshot wound. Three others, including retired St. Louis Officer Danny Atkins, were wounded.

Davis and Wade are serving two consecutive life sentences.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com