Barn fire in Shawano County kills dozens of animals

SHAWANO, Wis. (AP) — Cows, horses, cats, dogs and chickens were killed when fire destroyed a barn in Shawano County.

The sheriff's office says barn in the Town of Red Spring was fully engulfed when deputies arrived on scene about 4 a.m. Wednesday. The owner of the barn says 30 cows, six horses, cats, dogs and chicken died in the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, but is not believed to be suspicious.