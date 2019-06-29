‘Barnum the Musical’ celebrates a local legend

A fan greets Nathan Horne, 10, who played Tom Thumb in Thursday's performance of "Barnum the Musical" at the Fairfield Museum and History Center on June 27, 2019, in Fairfield, Conn.

FAIRFIELD — Getting the community together and celebrating the life of a local legend, “Barnum the Musical” was presented last weekend on the grounds of the Fairfield Museum and History Center by Fairfield Center Stage.

First performed in 1980, the musical by Mark Bramble, Cy Coleman, and Michael Stewart is based on the life of the famous circus showman, who represented Fairfield in the state legislature for four terms and lived many of his years in Bridgeport.

“P.T. Barnum was a state representative for Fairfield,” said Christy Mcintosh-Newsom, who directed the play.

She said the theater group partnered with the Barnum Festival on the musical, which she called more historically accurate than the recent movie starring Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Michelle Williams.

Around 50 performers of all ages took part in the production, which was led by Javier Colon, the Stratford-born singer-songwriter.