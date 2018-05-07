Bat-wielding woman charged with hitting ex-boyfriend’s car

Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 Brittany Smith Brittany Smith Photo: Contributed / Contributed Photo Bat-wielding woman charged with hitting ex-boyfriend’s car 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — A Kenwood Avenue woman was arrested on a warrant Monday morning for allegedly hitting her ex-boyfriend’s car with a metal baseball bat.

Brittany Smith, 30, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief and second-degree breach of peace for the April 9 incident.

According to police, Smith’s ex-boyfriend was dropping off their daughter when Smith came out of the house with the baseball bat in her hand. She walked past him and their daughter, went to his car and began hitting it with the bat. She told police she was upset because he had apparently broken an agreement not to have any new girlfriends around their children.

Smith was released on a promise to appear in state Superior Court later that same day.