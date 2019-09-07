Battle involves development of farmland near Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A development battle is being waged on open land near the Salt Lake City airport where some farmers and residents want to allow a 1,100-unit housing complex to be built and the land to be annexed to North Salt Lake to improve services.

The Deseret News reports that opponents say the development would hurt air quality and bird refuges in the area and snarl traffic.

The Salt Lake County Council is expected to discuss the proposed annexation at a Sept. 10 meeting.

The proposed housing development calls for a mix of apartments, townhouses and houses on about 125 acres of farmland within a 400-acre area that would be annexed.

Farmer Heather Limon supports the plan because it will bring better sewer and water services to the area.