Baylor commission suggests changing ties linked to slavery

WACO, Texas (AP) — A commission tasked with examining Baylor University's historical connections to slavery and racism recommends changing the names of some campus buildings and relocating some statues, but giving a pass to the school's slave-owning founder, according to a report released by the school's board of regents.

The board commissioned the study last June when it passed a unanimous resolution acknowledging Baylor’s connection to slavery. It accepted the commission's report at its meeting last month and charged university leaders with developing an action plan based on the recommendations.