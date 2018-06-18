Bear sighting causes caution warning in suburban St. Louis

BALLWIN, Mo. (AP) — Another bear sighting has people concerned in part of Missouri, but this time, it's deep into the St. Louis suburbs.

Police in Ballwin on Sunday night posted a warning on Facebook urging residents to keep animals and trash inside, after a large bear was seen in a common ground area around 8:30 p.m.

Police contacted the Missouri Department of Conservation.

At least three bears have died on southwestern Missouri roadways recently. Last week, a bear was found dead in the Current River in southern Missouri, and a baby bear was spotted in a Pevely mobile home park.

Experts say male bears are moving about during mating season.

Still, most of the few hundred bears in Missouri are south of Interstate 44, and away from urban areas.