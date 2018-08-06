Bear takes a jaunt into woman's home

CANTON, Conn. (AP) — A woman in Connecticut woke up to an unlikely visitor when a bear broke into her home.

The woman says the 400-pound bear broke through a screen door and entered her home while she was in bed around 7 a.m. on Monday morning in Canton.

She played dead on her bed as the bear roved around, pushing her dresser. She called the police as soon as it left the room.

Police say officers arrived to find the bear exiting the kitchen, and shot one round as it lumbered into the woods.

Department of Energy and Environmental Protection officials say they plan to set a trap near the woman's house.

Police say this is the fourth bear to enter a home in Canton in the past week, an unusual display of confidence by the creatures.