Beasley joins other Democrats for lieutenant governor's bid

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina House member is expanding the group of Democrats running for lieutenant governor.

Two-term Rep. Chaz Beasley of Charlotte announced he's seeking his party's nomination.

The 33-year-old finance attorney says his campaign will be built on working to ensure everyone can live up to their potential and "participate in our shared success" in the state. Beasley has spent time recently working on legislation addressing sexual assault and financial literacy.

Beasley shared with supporters by video Thursday about growing up in a single-parent home. He attended Harvard and Georgetown and says he knows how much education can make a difference.

Democrats already running include state Sen. Terry Van Duyn, former Sen. Cal Cunningham and attorney Bill Toole. Current GOP Lt. Gov. Dan Forest is planning to run for governor.