Belarusian leader defends his action to divert flight YURAS KARMANAU, Associated Press May 26, 2021 Updated: May 26, 2021 5:22 a.m.
1 of9 FILE - In this March 19, 2012, file photo, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko looks at the media in the Grand Kremlin Palace at the start of the Euro Asian Economic Union summit, a Russia-dominated economic alliance, in Moscow, Russia. When Lukashenko became president in 1994, Belarus was an obscure country that had not even existed for three years. Over the next quarter-century, he brought it to the world's notice via dramatic repression, erratic behavior and colorful threats. File/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 In this handout photo released Monday, May 24, 2021, by Belarus Government press office, Belarus journalist Raman Pratasevich speaks to a camera in a prison in Minsk, Belarus. The brief video clip of Pratasevich in custody was shown on Belarusian state television Monday night. He sat at a table with his hands folded in front of him and spoke rapidly, saying he was in satisfactory health, and that his treatment was "maximally correct and according to law." He added that he was giving evidence to investigators about organizing mass disturbances. (Belarus Government press office via AP) AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 FILE - This Aug. 23, 2020, file image made from video provided by the State TV and Radio Company of Belarus shows Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko armed with a Kalashnikov-type rifle near the Palace of Independence in Minsk, Belarus. When Lukashenko became president in 1994, Belarus was an obscure country that had not even existed for three years. Over the next quarter-century, he brought it to the world's notice via dramatic repression, erratic behavior and colorful threats. (State TV and Radio Company of Belarus via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 FILE - In this May 9, 2020, file photo, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko gives a speech during a military parade that marked the 75th anniversary of the allied victory over Nazi Germany, in Minsk, Belarus. When Lukashenko became president in 1994, Belarus was an obscure country that had not even existed for three years. Over the next quarter-century, he brought it to the world's notice via dramatic repression, erratic behavior and colorful threats. (Pool Photo via AP, File) AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference at an EU summit in Brussels, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. The European Union agreed Monday to impose sanctions against Belarus, including banning its airlines from using the airspace and airports of the 27-nation bloc, amid fury over the forced diversion of a passenger jet to arrest an opposition journalist. (John Thys, Pool via AP) John Thys/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 German Chancellor Angela Merkel departs after an EU summit in Brussels, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. The European Union agreed Monday to impose sanctions against Belarus, including banning its airlines from using the airspace and airports of the 27-nation bloc, amid fury over the forced diversion of a passenger jet to arrest an opposition journalist. (Olivier Hoslet, Pool via AP) Olivier Hoslet/AP Show More Show Less
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus' authoritarian president on Wednesday defended his action to divert a European flight that triggered bruising European Union sanctions and accused the West of waging a “hybrid war” to “strangle” the ex-Soviet nation.
On Sunday, Belarusian flight controllers ordered a Ryanair jetliner flying over the country to land because of a bomb threat and a Belarusian fighter jet was scrambled to escort the plane to Minsk, just before it was to land in Vilnius, Lithuania, from Athens, Greece. Once the plane landed, Belarusian security agents arrested Raman Pratasevich, a 26-year-old journalist and activist, and his Russian girlfriend.