Belgium likely to prolong restrictions as virus cases rise Feb. 26, 2021 Updated: Feb. 26, 2021 7:47 a.m.
FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 20, 2020 file photo, people walk by chairs and tables of an empty terrace in the historical center of Antwerp, Belgium. Belgian health authorities warned Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 that the number of coronavirus infections is rising as the government appeared set to prolong restrictions for several more weeks.
BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian health authorities warned Friday that the number of coronavirus infections is rising, probably due in part to the fast-spreading variant first found in Britain, as the government appeared set to prolong restrictions for several more weeks.
Figures released Friday showed that 2,294 new confirmed cases are appearing on average daily in Belgium, a rise of 24% over the previous 7-day period. However, the number of reported cases in care homes is dropping, and the COVID-19 death rate continues to decline.