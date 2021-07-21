Bette Midler, Berry Gordy among new Kennedy Center honorees ASHRAF KHALIL , Associated Press July 21, 2021 Updated: July 21, 2021 12:13 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Kennedy Center Honors will return in December with a class that includes Motown Records creator Berry Gordy, “Saturday Night Live” mastermind Lorne Michaels and actress-singer Bette Midler. Organizers expect to operate at full capacity, after last year’s ceremony was delayed for months and later conducted under COVID-19 restrictions.
This 44th class of honorees for lifetime achievement in the creative arts is heavy on musical performers. The honorees also include opera singer Justino Diaz and folk music legend Joni Mitchell.