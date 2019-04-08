'Better Call Saul' to begin shooting 5th season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is hosting the fifth season of AMC's "Better Call Saul."

The New Mexico State Film Office announced Monday the AMC-TV series will begin principal photography on another season this month in Albuquerque.

Officials say the production will employ approximately 375 New Mexico crew members and 200 actors from the state.

Starring Bob Odenkirk, the series follows Jimmy McGill, who eventually becomes meth lord Walter White's lawyer Saul Goodman on "Breaking Bad."

Its fourth season shot scenes near the Albuquerque bureau of The Associated Press.