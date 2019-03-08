Bevin: High-tech manufacturer plans new facility, 100 jobs

ERLANGER, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin says a high-tech manufacturer plans to open a new facility in Boone County and create 100 jobs.

A statement from Bevin's office on Thursday says Cincinnati-based Meyer Tool Inc. plans to acquire and renovate an 83,000-square-foot property near Erlanger and expand its footprint in the aerospace industry. The statement says it will be the company's 12th facility that supplies parts to the aerospace and industrial gas turbine engine industries.

Beau Easton is one of the owners of Meyer Tool. He says the new plant's location is ideal because it's close to headquarters and near another northern Kentucky facility so it will create "a lot of logistical and synergistic opportunities."

Boone County Judge-Executive said officials are excited to see continued growth in the region's aerospace industry.