Bicycle rider killed in northeast Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Officials say a bicycle rider has been killed in a Wichita crash.

The Wichita Eagle reports that a dispatcher says that emergency crews were called in an area in the northeast part of the city. The supervisor says the bicycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle wasn't hurt. The victim's name wasn't immediately released.

___

Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com