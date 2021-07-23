Bid to block Nevada death penalty drug plan draws 2nd inmate

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A second condemned inmate is asking a federal judge in Las Vegas to add him to legal challenges being made to the never-before-used method that Nevada prison officials want to employ for their first lethal injection in 15 years.
Attorneys for Zane Michael Floyd said at a hearing Friday they want to add Joseph Weldon Smith to their effort to prove the state’s plan to administer drugs never before tried in any lethal injection in any state would be unconstitutionally cruel and painful.