Biden announces plans for first campaign stop in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Joe Biden and Kamala Harris plan to campaign in Arizona next week.

The Biden campaign announced that the Democratic nominees for president and vice president will travel to the state on Oct. 8, a day after Harris is scheduled to debate Republican Vice President Mike Pence in Salt Lake City.

The campaign has not said where in Arizona Biden and Harris will appear for their first stop in the state of the campaign. Biden did not campaign in Arizona ahead of the Democratic primary in March, which he won comfortably amid the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak. A Democratic primary debate between Biden and Bernie Sanders was moved from Phoenix to a television studio in Washington.

President Donald Trump and Pence have campaigned extensively in Arizona as they looks to keep a longtime Republican stronghold in their column. Trump had announced plans to appear in Tucson and Flagstaff on Monday and Tuesday, but it's unclear if the rallies will go forward after the president's coronavirus diagnosis.