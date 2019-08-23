Biden asks crowd: What if Obama had been assassinated?

CROYDON, N.H. (AP) — At a campaign event in New Hampshire, Joe Biden pondered a most serious, and awkward, question: What if Barack Obama had been assassinated during his presidential campaign in 2008?

Toward the end of an event in Hanover on Friday, Biden evoked two of his political heroes, Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy. Both were assassinated in 1968, Kennedy while running for president.

Biden said: "Imagine what would have happened if, God forbid, Barack Obama had been assassinated after becoming the de facto nominee? What would have happened in America?"

The 76-year-old Biden served as Obama's vice president for two terms. Biden is seeking the Democratic nomination for president for a third time after two failed runs in 1988 and 2008.