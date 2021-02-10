Biden nominates California's Su as deputy labor secretary

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — President Joe Biden nominated Julie Su, the head of California’s labor agency, on Wednesday as the deputy U.S. secretary of labor, potentially putting another Californian in a top administration job and focusing a brighter spotlight on the state's ongoing unemployment fraud scandal.
If confirmed by the Senate, Su would be tasked with helping to lead a sprawling department that oversees laws that regulate worker standards and pay, workplace safety, workers’ compensation, unions, family and medical leave and more. She would work in partnership with Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, Biden's nominee for labor secretary, if he is confirmed.