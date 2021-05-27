Biden orders more intel investigation of COVID-19 origin ZEKE MILLER and AAMER MADHANI, Associated Press May 27, 2021 Updated: May 27, 2021 12:28 a.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden ordered U.S. intelligence officials to “redouble” their efforts to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any possibility the trail might lead to a Chinese laboratory.
After months of minimizing that possibility as a fringe theory, the Biden administration is joining worldwide pressure for China to be more open about the outbreak, aiming to head off GOP complaints the president has not been tough enough as well as to use the opportunity to press China on alleged obstruction.
