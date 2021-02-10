Biden orders sanctions against Myanmar after military coup AAMER MADHANI and JONATHAN LEMIRE, Associated Press Feb. 10, 2021 Updated: Feb. 10, 2021 2:39 p.m.
President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's response to the coup in Myanmar in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Washington.
President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's response to the coup in Myanmar in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Washington.
Demonstrators flash a three-fingered symbol of resistance against the military coup and shout slogans calling for the release of detained Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest in Mandalay, Myanmar on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Protesters continued to gather Wednesday morning in Mandalay breaching Myanmar's new military rulers' decrees that effectively banned peaceful public protests in the country's two biggest cities.
Demonstrator wave National League for Democracy party flags during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Protesters continued to gather Wednesday morning in Yangon breaching Myanmar's new military rulers' decrees that effectively banned peaceful public protests in the country's two biggest cities.
6 of6
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered new sanctions against the military regime in Myanmar, taking action after the military this month staged a coup in the Southeast Asian country and arrested de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior politicians.
Biden said he was issuing an executive order that will prevent Myanmar's generals from accessing $1 billion in assets in the United States. Biden added that more measures are to come.
