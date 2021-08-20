Biden postpones Friday plan to head to Delaware home

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amid the continuing crisis in Afghanistan, President Joe Biden postponed plans to head to his Delaware home on Friday and instead will spend the night in Washington.
The White House announced the latest schedule change hours before Biden was set to discuss the chaotic evacuation of American citizens and allies from Afghanistan. The president has been under mounting pressure over his decisions in Afghanistan, which ultimately led to last weekend's collapse of the U.S.-backed government and complete takeover of the country by Taliban militants.