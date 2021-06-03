Biden's pledge on media freedom may be easier said than done

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of the Biden Justice Department's first big moves has been to alert reporters at three major news organizations that their phone records were seized as part of leak investigations under the Trump administration, with President Joe Biden promising to abandon the practice of spying on journalists.
But while Biden's stated commitment has won support from press freedom groups, it remains unclear if that promise can be kept, especially because Democratic and Republican administrations alike have relied on reporters' phone records to suss out leaks of classified information. The commitment was all the more striking given Biden's pledge to uphold the tradition of an independent Justice Department.