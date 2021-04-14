Biden to address Congress under security, COVID restrictions LISA MASCARO and ZEKE MILLER, Associated Press April 14, 2021 Updated: April 14, 2021 12:39 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's first address to a joint session of Congress will look like no other in recent memory.
The traditional speech for the new president, set for April 28, will unfold against the backdrop of heightened security in the aftermath of the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot and ongoing coronavirus protocols.
