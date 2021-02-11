Biden tours Maryland lab that developed COVID-19 vaccine ZEKE MILLER and JONATHAN LEMIRE, Associated Press Feb. 11, 2021 Updated: Feb. 11, 2021 5:09 p.m.
BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — President Joe Biden visited some of the nation's leading scientists on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19 on Thursday, as his administration looks to boost supplies of vaccines to end the pandemic.
Biden toured the Viral Pathogenesis Laboratory at the sprawling National Institutes of Health complex just outside Washington that created the COVID-19 vaccine now manufactured by Moderna and being rolled out in the U.S. and other countries. He was also set to address the agency's team of researchers and scientists, who have investigated treatments for COVID-19 and other dangerous diseases.
Written By
ZEKE MILLER and JONATHAN LEMIRE