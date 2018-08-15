Big Island dispensary gets green light to grow medical pot

HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii Department of Health has signaled a green light for a medical marijuana dispensary to start growing on the Big Island.

Hawaiian Ethos is the seventh dispensary to open a production center in the state and the first on the Big Island.

According to the health department, to receive the go-ahead, the dispensary had to build a secure facility, operate a marijuana tracking system and receive authorizations from state Narcotics Enforcement Division and the state Department of Public Safety.

Eight dispensaries received licenses in April 2016. A second one on the Big Island has not yet begun operations. Each dispensary can operate two production facilities and two retail centers.

The Big Island dispensary is seeking to begin sales by the end of the year.